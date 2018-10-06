Indore: City sweats as monsoon signs off, Power consumption increases

The demand of electricity has increased significantly in the city since monsoon gave a final bow. As per western power distribution company, the power consumption has increased up to 75 mega watt in past one month as the mercury has shot up. On October 1, the power consumption in the city was 398 MW. On October 2, it dropped to 375 MW but the following day, it rose up to 425 MW. Discom managing director Aakash Tripathi said the demand of power would continue to go up as the temperature would increase. He said that generally, the power consumption was less between July and September. But it increased in October.

During the festive season which is drawing closer, he said the demand of power is likely to cross 500 mark. Tripathi said that he has directed engineers to ensure that the demand of power is met without any hassle during the festival season. “We going to do whatever maintenance is required ahead of the festivities,” he said. The demand of power would continue to increase till January. After that, the consumption will be less till April.