Indore: City students shine in AIIMS

Indore: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) declared its Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) entrance examination results on Monday in which Sangeet Rathi has emerged as the central India’s topper with All India Ranking of 7. Another student Aditya Singh got position in top 50 with All India Ranking 26.

Though Sangeet belongs to Rohtak in Haryana and Aditya belongs to Madhubani in Bihar, they prepared for medical examination while staying in Indore for a year. Sangeet also topped in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) in which he got AIR-22.

Talking to Free Press, Sangeet said, “My aim is to become a neurosurgeon and it was my dream to join All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, for further studies.”

Sharing their success mantra, Sangeet and Aditya said, “We want to appeal to students to work more on their weaknesses and to revise lessons repeatedly.” They both used to study for 12 hours a day and used to prepare a chart of subjects, which they covered daily.

In all, 2,649 candidates have been deemed qualified for the first round of centralised counselling. The cut-off percentile was 98.83 percent for general category, 97.01 percent for OBC (NCL) and 93.65 percent for SC/ST category.

Students will be eligible to get admission in nine AIIMS including New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneswar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (AP) and Nagpur.

Parth gets AIR 57

Local resident Parth Garg has bagged 57th position in all India ranking of AIIMS. Parth who lives in Navlakha had been preparing for AIIMS for last two years. His father is an engineer and works in city. He told media persons that he used to study for 10 hours and his main focus was on revising tough lessons repeatedly.

RRCAT scientist’s daughter is topper

Sandhya Singh, who has got AIR 125, is the topper among girls in city. Sandhya’s father Dr Surendra Singh is a senior scientist in Raja Ramanna Centre for Advance Technology. “She scored well in NEET-UG as well. She will prefer admission in AIIMS-Jodhpur and four other colleges in New Delhi on the basis of her NEET score,” Surendra Singh said. Sandhya used to study for 12 hours and is now motivating her younger brother for the same.