Indore: City station all set to open host of new facilities today

Indore: The city will get a major push in augmenting its railway facilities on Saturday as LS speaker Sumitra Mahajan, railway minister Piyush Goyal, Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lay foundation stone for host of development projects and also, inaugurate new services at the city railway station.

The eventful day will witness foundation laying ceremony for doubling of Indore-Ujjain via Dewas section and electrification of Indore-Ratlam section via Fatehabad and later, the launch of newly installed escalators and lifts at platform no. 5 and 6 in the city railway station.

Owing to congestion of trains between Indore and Ujjain, doubling of the 79-km-long section had long been approved by finance ministry. Similarly, it had also given its approval for the electrification project of Indore-Ratlam section around the same time.

Representative of Lok Sabha speaker and former member of passenger amenities committee of railway board, Nagesh Namjoshi informed that all the leaders will be coming to city from Ujjain after laying foundation stone for BG work of 19-km-long Fatehabad-Ujjain section and double rail line at Gambir bridge.

A grand ceremony has been scheduled in the evening at platform no. 5 and 6 which will witness the laying of foundation stone of both the long-pending projects. Later, LED display system and lifts and escalators installed at platform no. 5-6 at Park Road will be inaugurated by the dignitaries.

Besides, many other completed as well as proposed projects including a 370 KW rooftop solar plant, coaching depot and further development works at Mhow railway station will also be launched at the event.

Namjoshi further informed that the ministers will also review the progress of delayed projects including gauge conversion work of Mhow-Sanawad and Indore-Dahod sections.

Earlier in the day on Friday, collector Nishant warwade along with ADM Ruchika Chouhan and SP Avadesh Gowswami inspected the programme venue at the city railway station and reviewed the preparations. He shared suggestions related to arrangements with the railway officials and also, passed necessary instructions to the other departments concerned, including IMC, police and district administration.