Indore: City soon to get world class eye hospital

Indore: The city is going to get a world class eye hospital by a reputed charitable organisation, Shankar Netralaya Foundaion of Chennai. The organisation has received possession of 5221 meter land at Vijay Nagar for the project against a payment of Rs 6.50 crore to IDA.

The foundation, run by Shree Kanchi Kamkotee Medical Trust of Coimbatore, had submitted its demand of land to build the world class eye hospital in the city to IDA. Following conducing registry of the land in favour of the foundaiton, the IDA has given possession to it.

IDA chairman Shankar Lalwani informed that about 40,000 square feet land at scheme no. 74 in Vijay Nagar was handed over to the foundation for setting up the hospital. Now, the foundation is finalising the date for bhoomi pujan of the proposed eye hospital. IDA has availed the land parcel to the foundation at concessional rate following approval by the state government. People of economically weaker section would get treatment at the hospital free of cost, while the others will also get world class treatment at low expense, he said.

About one month ago, officials of the foundation had visited the city and also, earmarked the land. It was trying to get the land from last two years.

The idea of having a world class eye hospital came in 1976, when addressing a group of doctors, Sri Jayendra Saraswathi, the Sankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam spoke of the need to create a hospital with a missionary spirit. His words marked the beginning of a long journey and thus, Sankara Nethralaya, which means ‘The Temple of the Eye’ came into being.

Sankara Nethralaya today has grown into a super specialty institution for ophthalmic care and receives patients from all over the country and abroad. It has gained international excellence and is acclaimed for its quality care and compassion. The Sankara Nethralaya family today has over 1400 individuals with one vision to propagate the Nethralaya philosophy; the place of our work is an Alaya and Work will be our worship, which we shall do with sincerity, dedication and utmost love with a missionary spirit.