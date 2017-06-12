Indore: City soon to get bone marrow transplantation facility at MYH

Indore: Taking a big leap forward in organ transplantation facilities in the city, Indore Organ Donation Society will soon set up a bone bank in Indore.

The move, which would reduce the hardships of so many people struggling to get bone marrow transplantation done in the city, was announced by divisional commissioner Sanjay Dubey during a programme, organised to felicitate the recipients of organs, organ donors and families of the donor at Brilliant Convention Centre on Sunday.

Dubey in his address said as the society has completed all the formalities with Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, bone marrow transplantation will be started in the biggest government run medical facility of the state, Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital by the end of this month. The bone bank will also have a facility to preserve heart valves as early as possible, he added.

“Tata Memorial Hospital is the only institution in the country, having the facility of bone marrow preservation and we have tied up with them to start the facility soon in Indore. It is to mainly facilitate the cancer patients. Another facility of heart valve preservation, which will be opened along with the bone bank, will help in increasing footfall of heart patients in the city as well as the state,” Dubey said.

The divisional commissioner also thanked the team of MGM Medical College, district administration, NGOs and citizens for placing the city ahead in organ donation and transplantation through their joint effort.

Meanwhile, director of National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, Dr Vimal BHandari appealed to the government hospitals to come forward in establishing organ retrieval and transplant centres, as the field is being dominated mostly by the private hospitals.