Indore: ‘City rly station to turn into pick & drop facility in near future’

Indore: Soon, the city railway station would be predominantly used for pick and drop facility as most of the trains would start and terminate at Mhow. Also, in order to reduce the congestion of trains, doubling work of the Indore-Dewas section would be started soon.

Thus, said the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ratlam division, RN Sunkar, who recently assumed charge, at the city railway station on Friday, while talking to media after finishing his maiden inspection of Mhow and city railway stations. The enior officer of Indian Railway Service expressed his views on almost all the prominent issues related to the railway.

On growing operation of trains from the city railway station, Sunkar said that “Construction of second pit-lines in Mhow would be completed in next few months. Thereafter, maintenance of majority of the long distance trains, which is currently carried out at the city railway station, would be shifted to Mhow.”

“The move will help carry out the operation of trains from cantonment town. Thereafter, these trains would avail just ‘pick & drop’ facility to passengers at the city railway station. New pit-lines in Mhow would also help in rolling out new trains from the city railway station,” he added.

Talking about congestion of the trains between Dewas and Laxmibai Nagar section, Sunkar said that doubling of the Indore-Ujjain section via Dewas was already sanctioned. “We are trying to start the work as soon as possible. After the doubling project, complaints of late reaching of trains at the city railway station would mitigate,” he said.

He further informed that gauge conversion (GC) work of 22-km-long Fatehabad-Ujjain section is about to start. On the issue of GC work of Mhow-Khandwa section he said that preparations were going on to start the work as per the new alignment, as according to existing alignment it would not be possible to carry out GC of the section.

Sunkar also expressed satisfaction on cleanliness at the city railway station. He said that garbage dumping from Mhow end of the railway station would be shifted.

Earlier, DRM paid a visit to the Mhow railway station and inspected the construction work of the second pit-line and expansion work of the platform. He assessed the possibility of starting of 24-coach trains from there. Later, he reached Indore and inspected all the four platforms and laundry facility at the city railway station.