Indore City railway station to get escalators, ladies waiting room before year-end

Indore: After a long wait, escalators facility at city railway station is likely to be operational very soon. Divisional railway manager (DRM) Manoj Sharma during a meeting here on Friday said that “Installation of escalators at platform number 1, 5 and 6 would start from next Monday and will be completed by December 31. A separate women waiting room will also be set up at platform no.1.” Sharma was in the city to take account of the progress of escalator installation works and also, inspect sanitation works and quality of food at the railway station.

Talking to media after the inspection, Sharma informed that the escalators were already dispatched from Chennai on November 14 and installation will start from November 20. “It is all set and the facility would be completed by December 31. The escalators would be installed close to GRP police station at platform no.1 and at platform no. 5 and 6 at Park Road station,” he said, adding that “Too much delay was made in this work, but now there will be no more delay.” Sharma also said that a separate ladies waiting room would be set up at platform no. 1 in place of the closed canteen.

He further said that “Newly constructed pit-line at Mhow railway station has become operational and operation of more DEMU trains has also commenced. We have some planning for future that would be executed in coming days.”

The DRM also informed that one more post of ADRM is being sanctioned in Raltam division, taking the capacity to two ADRMs. This administrative step would speed-up the functioning of the division, he claimed. On the issue of cleanliness Sharma said that “The issue is not about satisfaction, because when we feel satisfied, work starts degrading.” On hoardings, he said that a new national level policy is likely to be released soon and this would be followed here also.

IMC commissioner wants bigger toilet

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Manish Singh reached the city railway station and met area railway manager (ARM) VK Makwana late in the evening. Sources informed that Singh sough railway land opposite to platform no.1 located at corner of road leading to Central Mall for construction of a deluxe toilet. Though, there is a small toilet at present, IMC wants to build a bigger one and well equipped washroom over it. IMC would formally handover the proposal to ARM on Monday.