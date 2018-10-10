Indore: City girl reaches KBC hot seat, wins hearts

City girl and IT professional working with Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB), Sonal Tiwari, had a date with KBC. Wait the story doesn’t end there. She was the fastest finger too… and then she had the grand presence with BIG B! While she played the high-TRP gameshow, Indoreans were on their toes. More than Sonal’s prize money, pegged at Rs 6.40 lakh, that she made it to the hot seat was enough reason to make Indore proud!

Her story touched the hearts of one and all. “My mother (Mamta) lived a troubled life after her marriage, because of dowry demands of her in-laws,” Sonal said. With her daughter as her strength, Mamta had decided to take a divorce and raise her daughter independently. “My mother always asked me to concentrate on my studies without worrying about anything else,” Sonal said. Her mother’s support and strength helped her soar in her professional life and beyond.

“You have truly brought pride to your mother and your mother’s strength is truly inspiring,” Bachchan remarked during the show. He also expressed grief towards condition of women in the country with insistence on dowry. “There is a law, but the only way to stop dowry is to block the people who take or give dowry,” Sonal said.