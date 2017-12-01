Indore City gears up for yet another Green Corridor for successful transplant today

Indore: After creating history of preparing 27 successful ‘Green Corridors’ in the city for speedy transportation of organs in the last two years, the city is once again preparing a Green Corridor from Shalby Hospital to the City Airport, Choithram Hospital and to Apollo Hospital.

The possible Green Corridor would be prepared by the administration at 9:30 am on Friday to transport heart, liver and kidneys of a 32-year-old male patient. Pratyush Vyas, a resident of Bagli in Dewas district, was declared brain dead at Shalby Hospital on Thursday. He was admitted to the Hospital on November 27 after brain haemorrhage. “Pratyush was admitted in Shalby Hospital for the treatment of brain haemorrhage. Unfortunately, he had some bleeding in brain during treatment and was declared brain dead,” activist of Muskan Group Jeetu Bagani said.

He added that the patient was declared brain dead, initially at 6:45 pm and second time at 12:55 am. “The liver and a kidney of the patient will be sent to Choithram Hospital, one of the kidneys to Apollo Hospital while his heart will be sent to Fortis Hospital, Mumbai through air taxi” Bagani added. He said that experts from Choithram Hospital and Fortis Hospital, Mumbai will help the doctors of Shalby Hospital in retrieval. The procedure would be started after the team reached to Indore.

“Pratyush was working as a life insurance consultant and was single. Decision of donating his organs was taken by his mother Chandadevi Vyas and his uncles,” Bagani added. Liver and a kidney of 32-year-old Pratyush will be sent to Choithram Hospital, another kidney to Apollo Hospital and his heart to Fortis Hospital in Mumbai through air taxi at 9:30 am.