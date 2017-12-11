Indore: City Crime branch nabs Rs 41 cr excise duty scam

Indore: City Crime branch arrested the alleged mastermind in Rs 41 cr excise duty scam from Udaipur. During his run, he hid in several states.

On the instruction of senior police officials, ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh and ASP Dhananjay Shah constituted a team to nab the absconding accused, who carried a reward of Rs 20000 on his head.

The team received tip-off that accused Ansh Trivedi was hiding in Udaipur after which the team verified the details and reached Udaipur. The team arrested Trivedi from near Celebration Mall and took him to the city on Sunday. He was hiding there to evade arrest. The accused told the police that he was on the run when he came to know about the police complaint against him and other accomplices.

A case was registered against him and 15 other liquor contractors by Raoji Bazaar police station staff for their involvement in Rs 41 crore’s excise duty scam in August last. Since then Trivedi was on the run and was hiding in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Delhi, Haridwar, Dehradun, Ahmadabad, Mumbai, Silvassa and Udaipur.

However, some accused were arrested earlier and some of them are being searched by the police. Trivedi further informed the police that he was running a liquor shop in partnership. He met Raju Dashwant a few years ago. Later, Dashwant started running his shops of Pigdambar, Sanver and Dharampuri illegally since 2015 when Ansh used to give him financial help.

He alleged that Dashwant used to present manipulated challans to the Excise department and he embezzled crores of rupees of the government.

The accused was handed over to Raoji Bazaar police for further investigation. The persons, who helped Trivedi during his absconding days, are also being tracked by the police. Further investigations are on.