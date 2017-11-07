Indore: City Congress to observe demonetisation anniversary as ‘Black Day’ today

Indore: With November 8, anniversary of demonetisation in country, being observed as ‘Black Day’ by opposition parties on the call of All India Congress Committee, city Congress committee has pledged its support to the nationwide protest on Monday. The committee said as part of protest against the move, which pulled the nation’s economy back to 5 per cent, Congress party activists here will wear black ribbons on their shirts for the whole day on Tuesday and also, take out a funeral of demonetisation through major markets of the city.

Addressing media, city Congress president Pramod Tondon said, “Our protest is against the dictatorial manner by which Prime Minister Narendra Modi made put the demonetisation into effect, giving a major blow to economy as well as the country.” “Economy saw a massive depression due to banning of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes in a drastic step. It affected traders, farmers, the under-privileged and medium and small enterprises which are now on the shore of closing down,” Tondon said.

He said that demonetisation was a cold-calculated move by the Prime Minister and the nation has been “suffering” since then. “The government during inception claimed that it would end black money and terrorism but we have waited one year and have seen no difference. Even the amount of black money caught has also been decreased since the BJP government has come to power,” Tondon said.

Party’s spokesperson Johar Manpurwala said, “Congress activists will hold black flags during the funeral which will be taken out from the major markets of the city including Rajwada, Sarafa, Cloth Market and Marothiya. A public rally will also be addressed by city leaders at the conclusion of the funeral.”

Congress leaders too were quiet upbeat in spirit as they said a large number of people will join them in the protest rally, especially the traders who still have been facing trouble due to the demonetisation.