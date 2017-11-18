Indore: City artistes win honours and hearts

Indore: Bringing laurels to city, Drupad Dance Academy won accolades and top honours, sweeping classical dance categories at 14th all India theatre and dance festival ‘Rangoday 2017’ organised under the aegis of Sanskar Bharthi Natya Kendra, Agra in association with ministry of culture recently.

Selected entries from all over the country presented their best at the prestigious event, held in the festival village, specially developed for the occasion in Agra (Uttar Pradesh).

Led by Nrityabhushan Ashish Pillai, a dance troupe of 30 members of the academy won first prize in the ‘Best Social Message Category’ in the ‘rang juloos’ (cultural rally) taken out in Agra city.

A large contingent of young as well as professional artistes from the city participated in the grand event. Ameya Binu, Samridhi Jaiswal, Shivani Sudarshan, Kanitha Shivkumar, Alina Wilson, Shivi Sharma, Mohi Tripathi, Benita Binu, Lakshmipriya Nambiar, Gourangi Joshi, Angira Upadhyay and Purva Pande were among others, who presented a brilliant display of creativity and talent.

Adding more to the pride, even some mothers of the participants performed ‘Thiruvadira’ dance and also won prize. The event saw cultural exchange between various states of our country and focused on unity in diversity.