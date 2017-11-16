Indore City airport to operate 24 hrs from next April

Indore: Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport will join the club of select airports in the country that remain busy 24 hours if everything goes as per the plan of Airports Authority of India (AAI). The AAI planning to launch night operation of flights from next April and in this contest the authority has enlisted necessary requirements. The facility will help passengers catch early morning international flights from cities like Mumbai and Delhi.

Speaking to media persons on the sideline of foundation stone laying ceremony of solar power plant at the city airport on Wednesday, AAI regional executive director (western region) Keshav Sharma said that there is a need to start flight operations in nights from the city as the number of air passengers are increasing rapidly. “Our priority is to improve facilities for passengers at fast pace and increase cargo transport from the city airport,” he said. Sharma further said that air passengers and air traffic are rapidly increasing from all major airports including Mumbai and Delhi. Therefore, there is a need to develop and equip other emerging airports to sustain this pressure and diverted traffic.

In view of this, the AAI is improving the basic infrastructure and other facilities in the city, the AAI regional executive director said. He expressed confidence that the city airport will join the club of the country’s 20 best airports in the next few years. “We are planning to complete the expansion work before March 31 and keep the airport open 24 hours from April 1,” Sharma said. Sharma said they have sought 28 acres of land close to the airport for its expansion and hoped the agreement in this regard will be given the final shape this month. The district administration in principal has agreed to hand over the land and the AAI is drafting plan with local agencies, he added.

Answering to a question on international services, Sharma stated that the airport has been equipped with all necessary facilities and now the airlines have to take call on it.

Airport to get 900 KW solar energy: State energy minister Paras Jain and other guests laid down foundation stone for 900 KW solar power plant at the airport on Wednesday. The plant will be established with cost of Rs 6.26 crore behind the flying club. Rs 2.43 crore will be made availed as a subsidy by the state and central government, while Rs 3.82 crore will be borne by the AAI. The cost of plant would be returned in next four years. Minister Jain performed the bhoomi pujan before the foundation stone laying ceremony of the power plant. Besides Keshav Sharma, MP Urja Vikas Nigam chairman Virendra Singh Sisodiya, MLA Sudarshan Gupta, airport director Aryama Sanyal, MP renewable energy department principal secretary Manu Shrivastava and several officers of AAI and CISF were present on the occasion. Addressing the function, Sharma informed that energy produced from the plant would reduce 30% electricity bill of the airport.

AAI can set plants of any capacity: Addressing the function minister Jain said that the AAI can install solar power plant of over 2MW capacity if they required.