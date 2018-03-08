Indore: City airport gearing up for 24X7 operation from March 25

Indore: The city airport is gearing up to take load of new flight operations 24X7 from March 25. To take the heavy leads, four new parking bays will come up at the city airport and two extra gates will also be constructed at the departure lounge.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is going to start this 24X7 facility at the city airport from March 25. Currently, it is operating from 5.30am to 10.30pm. Airport Director Aryama Sanyal briefed media persons on Wednesday about their preparations for the 24×7 operation.

She was talking to media at her office on the occasion of selection of the city airport as the best one in the category of under 20-L passenger footfall.

Flight operation to be doubled

Sanyal said the summer schedule of flights would commence from April 1 and the AAI is likely to release summer flight schedule for the city airport by March 20. By this date, the number of new flights to be rolled out from the city airport, will be known. According to an estimate, the flight operations from the airport may be doubled from the existing 58 flights.

Two more boarding gates

Briefing about preparations of the airport for this new facility, she said that the parking bay of the aircraft will be increased from 11 to 15. The number of boarding gates will be increased to 6 from the existing 4 gates. This will help the airport authority when two flights ready for take-off. The number of aero bridges will be increased to 3 from the existing 2 and the authority has received necessary approval in this regard. Aero bridges are used for boarding passengers in large aircraft from the terminal. One more aero bridge is to be built at apron.

Sanyal further said she was quite worried about expansion of existing car parking area. She said that she would keep focus on this issue and it will be sorted out well before March 25.

CISF, AAI staff to go up

The airport director further said that since the airport operation would be made 24X7, additional AAI staff and CISF are needed and for which necessary arrangements are being made.

According to an estimate, the CISF will require 51 additional personnel while AAI will need 35. Both the CISF and the AAI personnel will work in 3 shifts. Floor area to be expanded. Sanyal also said that in view of new flights and increase in movement of passengers, the floor area for passengers would be increased. Number of chairs would be increased substantially.