Indore: Cinema paved way for their union

Indore: When two people are meant to be together, then they find each other beyond borders of region, religion, language, profession, age and state. Often love is what teaches us to be inclusive and accept life in every form.

Finding their destined half, 28-year-old artist Akanksha Agrawal hailing from Indore and 32-year-old Lieutenant Commander in Indian Navy C K Sabeesh hailing from Palakkad, Kerala, found each other in front of a cinema in Mumbai in 2010 and never parted ways since then.

Sharing the tale of their love, Akanksha said, “I had moved to Mumbai for internship for a month, when life gifted me a friend for life.” Through a common friend, they had a brief introduction in front of Regal theatre before watching the movie ‘Hangover 1’.

“We instantly became friends and connected as though we had known each-other forever,” Sabeesh said. Their bond became stronger with long drives, chats, coffee and dinner dates. “As she had move to Rajkot to finish her education, our friends and I teased her about going to a smaller place. Of course, I did not want her to move,” Sabeesh said.

In the unsaid dialogue, both of them could sense each-other’s feelings. “It was fate probably that soon after I moved, Sabeesh received his transfer orders for Jamnagar,” Akanksha said. He drove to Rajkot every weekend to spend time with her.

“Neither of us proposed formally for three years, but we knew even as we worked on my college projects, prepared for marathon; he taught me so much,” Akanksha said. Deciding to tie the knot, Sabeesh took her to a surprise date on golf course and got down on knee asking her to marry him.

“Proposing was rather easier than making it happen, because both our parents had doubts and inhibitions,” Sabeesh said. Akanksha comes from a Rajasthani family and Sabeesh is Malayali. “We had cultural, ritualistic and linguistic differences, but honestly when love takes over, it is easy to move past them,” Sabeesh said. Convincing Akanksha’s parents first, they prepared to answer all the questions about living together.

“We managed that alright, but it took an year for his parents to accept the shock of having a non-Malayali daughter-in-law,” Akanksha said. Standing firm on his ground and convincing them repeatedly, Sabeesh succeeded.

“After marriage, I feel more accepted and understood by my in-laws, somehow we have developed a very special relationship and even their culture fits in more with my natural self,” Akanksha said. She can cook non-vegetarian food here, talk for hours with her mother-in-law and loves traditional food of Kerala.