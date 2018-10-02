Indore: Champabagh encroachments razed, Alternate road for Jawahar Marg bridge

Indore Municipal Corporation removed encroachments and widened the alternate road for Jawahar Marg on Monday. Some violators had set up workshops on nullah in Champabagh. The alternate road and approach road will be ready in three days. Deputy municipal commissioner Mahendra Singh Chauhan said demolition of five illegal houses and one workshop, which hindered bridge construction in Champa Bagh began on Monday. Certain local businessmen opposed removal of encroachments but later gave up. The debris of dismantled Jawahar Marg bridge was removed using dumpers.