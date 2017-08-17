Indore: ‘CGST dept to end factory stuffing and self-sealing of export container’

Indore: “In order to avail ease of doing business and making export facility easy, Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) department is going to end factory stuffing of export container and selfsealing from September 1, 2017. The initiative is expected to help exporters in a bigger way in the region,” said commissioner of CGST Indore Commissionerate, Neerav Kumar Mallick and deputy commissioner Virendra Jain in an awareness programme organised for exporters here at conference hall of the CGST commissionerate headquarter in Manik Bagh on Tuesday.

The conference, jointly organised by Tax Practitioners Association (TPA), CGST Commissionerate and Clearing House Agents Association (CHAA) witnessed presence of a large number of tax consultants, exporters, importers and members of CHAA. The senior IRS officer Mallick in his address admitted that there were indeed soma practical problems in compliance of GST, as the indirect tax regime was launched very recently. However, explaining the stand point of government he asserted that there should not be any hurdle for exporters, as the entire export process were being reorganised to make it more easy and accessible.

Citing examples, he said “Now, services are being provided to suppliers of goods and services of SEZs without even following the process of Letter Undertaking (LUT) and bond. Bank guarantee can be availed with certain conditions for the same.” Later, through a power point presentation, Jain threw light on various provisions of GST made for exporters with the objective of making the USD earning trade easy and simpler. He said that “The new indirect tax regime has eradicated dealer-distributor system and placed manufacturers and suppliers only. So far, containers used to be stuffed and sealed on factory premises or warehouse under supervision of officer of central excise department. But now, from September 1 onwards it has been made easy and exporters are being allowed to do self-sealing of the container. They will just have to inform superintendent.”

“In the coming days export process would be further eased by rolling out e-sealing system. This e-sealing system would be linked with GSTN system to help quick disposal of cases of input tax credits (ITCs),” he added. The officer further informed that “Still in GST also export is

put in 0% tax category. An exporter will get 90% tax refund in seven days. Remaining 10% refund would be made in 60 days. In favor of exporters the provisions are being inculcated that if the department fails in payments in 60 days, then it will have to pay interest on due

amount at rate of 7%.” Technical director of CGST, Dharmendra Jain explained about provisions made for imports. He said that “Imports of

goods would be considered as a supply and majority of imported goods would attract IGST.”

Earlier, CA Anil Khandelwal gave a welcome address and outlined the need of organising the awareness programme. Anurag Vijayvargiya delivered vote of thanks. Joint commissioner of CGST Rajiv Agrawal, CA Sunil Khandelwal, CA JP Saraf, CA Govind Agrawal and tax consultant RG Goyal was also present on the occasion.