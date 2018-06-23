Indore CET: Second counselling schedule declared

Indore: A day after the first round of common entrance test (CET) counselling concluded, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya announced schedule for second round. “The second counselling will begin on July 3 and continue till July 11,” said CET organising committee chairman Anil Kumar.

The CET organising committee members met on Friday evening and finalised the dates for second counselling. As per schedule, the counselling for courses in Group A would be held on July 4 and 5 whereas students seeking admission in courses under Group B would be called for counselling on July 3 and 4. Similarly, counselling for Groups C and D will be held on July 11 and July 6 respectively. CET was conducted for admission on 2653 seats offered by a dozen teaching departments on May 22. The courses were divided into four groups viz A, B, C and D.

Group A consisted of 20 courses whereas Group B, Group C and Group D comprised 15, 4 and 9 courses each. The first counselling began with Group D containing 233 seats. Of them, 144 are still lying vacant. In Group C, there were total 270 seats of which 67 are lying vacant after first round of counselling. Similarly, 406 seats out of 1020 of Group B and 527 seats out of 1130 of Group A are also still lying vacant after first round of counselling. “In total nearly 56 percent seats were filled in the first counselling. Rest seats will be filled in second counselling,” said vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.