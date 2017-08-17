Indore: Celebrating freedom with pledge for organ donation

Indore: Among many interesting drives and events, DS events with CREATE Stories group organised ‘Swatantra Anubhav – Joy of Freedom’

where people created stories and memories. Bringing a change in the way Independence Day is celebrated, the event concentrated on uniting people. Helping people experience joy of freedom, the event highlights the freedom of practising their customs without restrictions. Further, quoting the joy of being in India, it was highlighted that a Hindu celebrates Christmas and Eid, while a Muslim joins in Diwali celebrations and Christians visit temples on holy celebratory days.

Making the idea into a practical game, ‘Family game’ was organised. Sharing details of the game, businessman Arjun Chourasia said, “It was an interesting game, where we had to pick up chits and find our new families.” He explained that names of people demonstrated similar idea of

uniting cultures and diversity. Sharing her feeling, homemaker Sandhya Kate said, “It was amazing to find a new family that was different in some customs but just like me in so many ways… In so many ways, all Indians are same.”

Further, reviving some childhood memories, participants played ‘Godha Badam Chai’. Following the tradition of bonding through games, the new formed families played ‘Dumb Charades’ and challenged each other’s imagination. From movies like ‘Aakrosh’ to ‘Yalgar’, the game challenged every participant. Talking about the game, poet Shubham Jain said, “With creative juices flowing, the game was mind-blowing!” Painting his views, 19-year-old artist Jeraj Jain turned a black canvas into a model of ‘Bharat Mata’ within couple of minutes in his live painting session. Recounting her experiences and sharing how united India stands together in Indian Air Force and Indian Army, former wing officer Sushmita Sahay said, “Every solider is like brainwashed from caste systems, we have one place to pray where a god from religion is present.” She explained that if we can have people living in that united harmony in army, then it is surely possible in civil life as well.

“I was told and feed in that I am a solider first, then a lady and at the end of everything else my caste could be an identity,” Sushmita said. She recalled working alongside men, who treated her as one of their own. “The only difference between men and I was that they could jump 6.5 feet high and I could jump 5.5 feet high, but they would pull me up, just like a friend,” Sushmita said. Further, she shared memories about rescues and collisions. The fun day party concluded with martial arts training and zumba party.

WHAT THEY SAY

“I am proud of being a part of this group. Every time, I meet new people from social backgrounds. I have met people who are true at heart and ready to live in this modern united India. It fills my heart with love and pleasure to see people being with each other without asking for monetary gains. I am impressed by these artists who are painting a new picture of India.”

YAMINI UPADHYAY, SOCIAL WORKER

“I was willing to leave away all the flag hoisting events to attend this one, because I feel the fun is in true celebration of freedom. It is inspiring to see people trying their passion without worry. I feel inspired to let myself explore and learn more. It was truly a joyful day.”

ARSHI AMIR, CULTURAL HEAD

GIVING LIFE

TO OTHERS

With the success of green corridors in the city, many people from different professions celebrated Independence Day by pledging to donate organs. Making their body useful after they depart, they felt it was the best way to give back to the country that gave them life.

WHAT THEY SAY

“There are many people who are waiting for organ transplants and they are suffering physically, emotionally and financially. If even

after death we can serve our society then why not. If my heart gets transplanted then my hubby and kids can feel it even after my death.”

BHARTI BARODIA, 43, BUSINESSWOMAN

“I believe in giving back to the world, because I have been blessed with a good life. My wife Naina inspired me to take this step of donating

my organs. Last month my aunt’s organs gave life to some people through a successful green corridor, so I too decided to save some lives after my passing away.”

NITESH TURAKHIA, 45, BUSINESSMAN

“After I leave this world, my body will be of no use. If it can save even one life, then it is great a service. I do not see why we need

to even think twice before donating our organs.”

MOHIT BHARGAV, 39, EVENT PROFESSIONAL