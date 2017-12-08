Indore: CBI raids gas agencies, finds irregularities

Indore: A joint team food and weight and measure departments launched a massive drive against petrol pumps and LPG agencies on Thursday and found gross irregularities. The team discovered petrol pumps selling fuel to two-wheeler riders sans wearing helmets and also found some LPG cylinders less fuel.

The joint operation of Food and Weight and Measure Departments was launched at the instruction of officiating collector Ruchika Chouhan on Thursday.

The teams conducted searches at Usharaje Petrol Pump (Mhow Naka), GJ & Company (Rambagh), Mahesh Auto Service (Nemawar Road), and Reliance Petro Marketing (Khandwa Road). Similarly, two other teams conducted searches at office of Shri Sai Gas Agency, Gumashta Nagar and Shivchhaya Gas Agency, Vijay Nagar.

Assistant Food Controller RP Sharma said they found irregularities in several establishments. During search operation at petrol pump, they checked stock registers and density of fuels and also found pumps lack public amenities.

Sharma further said at Sai Gas Agency, the team found shortage of 17 commercial gas cylinders in the stock register and 8 LPG cylinders were found less weight. Later they seized them. At Shiv Chhaya Gas Agency, the team found a cylinder 245 gram less gas when the standard weight is 19 kg. The team filed a case against the owner.

During search action, the proprietor of Mahesh Gas Agency could not produce pump licence. While at GJ & Company, the officials found uncertified measuring equipment. The officials filed cases against the owners. At Usharaje Urja petrol Pump and Reliance Petro Marketing Pumps, the teams found the pump staff selling petrol to riders sans helmets, which is mandatory. The Food department registered a case against both the pumps.