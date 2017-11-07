Indore: Catalyser: Enlightening new generation on wonders of science

Indore: Promoting the spirit and unravelling ‘Hidden Secrets of Science’, Catalyser has been organising seminars all over the country for quite some time. Having organised over 110 lectures covering more than 35 cities in the country, the director team of Catalyser is raising awareness about wonders of science.

Talking about their plans for seminars, academic director of Catalyser, Sumit Upamanyu said “We want to cover the entire country, as everywhere there are students who have questions about science.” He elaborated that they answer unaddressed questions of students about science.

“In the coming month, we will be having three events covering Gujarat and Maharashtra,” Upamanyu said. Discussing the aim of conducting seminars, Catalyser’s director Vipin Joshi talked about students’ potential.

“Every student has a lot of potential but it cannot be utilised as students are distracted by social media and gaming,” he said. He added that these seminars are motivational and educational for parents as well as students. “For ensuring the same, parents need to control their distractions first and that is what we are trying to explain through these seminars,” Joshi concluded.

Students wowed by Catalyser’s director

Learning about various secrets of science from directors of Catalyser in the event ‘Hidden Secrets of Science’ organised in partnership with Free Press at Basketball Complex on Sunday, students felt drawn towards science. Though the seminar was expected to conclude at 8 pm on Sunday, it was stretched by another hour as students requested.

Many students called up Catalyser’s office for appreciating the seminar on Monday. Numerous mails were received by the team about the seminar as well. Parents and students learnt about various secrets and simple functionalists of science in their day-to-day life, which they enjoyed. Students appreciated the directors for their interactive session and hoped to attend more such seminars soon. They requested to meet directors in person and join the institute.