Indore: CAT-2017: DI&LR section makes IIM aspirants sweat

Indore: IIM aspirants, who took common admission test (CAT)-2017 on Sunday, found Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DI&LR) section the toughest even as Quantitative was easy with more arithmetic questions and verbal and RC were moderately difficult. “The questions in DI&LR were tough to crack. I had prepared well still found DI&LR difficult,” said Amit Soni, a candidate who took the test at one of the centres in the city. Another candidate Nishant Jain also found the DI&LR questions difficult. “DI&LR questions were a little over the top. Compared to last year, this time almost 90 per cent of the questions were from DI in that particular section. I could only solve around 15-16 questions because I found them to be very lengthy,” he said.

He said that in comparison to CAT 2016, this year’s paper was far too time-consuming. Nishant, however, said that the overall paper was moderate to easy. “With decent preparation, a candidate could attempt some 25 questions each in Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA),” he said. Experts also stated that DI&LR section was toughest but stated that overall the paper was doable.

“The difficulty level for CAT 2017 seems moderate. It was similar to that of CAT 2015,” said Vikas Choubey, subject expert. He said that any candidate scoring around 80 percentile possesses good chance of cracking the CAT. He believed that cut off would hover around 80 percentile.