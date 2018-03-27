Indore: Cash of Rs 1.5 crore, gold jewellery worth Rs 1 crore seized

Indore: The search conducted by investigation wing of income tax department at Bhadoria group has concluded. The group is headed by Suresh Bhadoria. The department has found three lockers and seized cash of Rs 1 crore and gold jewellery worth Rs 1 crore. The officers of investigation wing have traced vital clues during search action against Suresh Bhadoria specially in case of his trust receiving Rs 100 crore from anonymous sources.

Bhadoria, who is absconding, is also one of kingpins of VYPAM medical college admission scam. As he is absconding, his statements could not be recorded. R K Paliwal, director general of investigation wing of income tax department, said the search that started on Friday on Index Group of Suresh Bhadoria concluded on Sunday afternoon.

A large quantity of the incriminating documents has been seized from his premises, which show money laundering trail and tax evasion. The officers are carrying out further investigation. Paliwal, an IRS officer, said that the exact amount of tax evasion could not be calculated as Bhadoria was not available for questioning. The exact amount of tax evasion will be known after recording his statements.

Sources said that department officers have traced vital documents of financial dealings in connection with VYPAM Medical college admission scam. Through these documents, they are trying to ascertain the source of Rs 100 crore deposited in the trust of Bhadoria by anonymous people.

About 100 department officers of MP and Chhattisgarh and 75 police personnel took part in search operation at 19 locations in Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Gwalior and Bhind where premises of Suresh Bhadoria’s Index Group are located. The focus of I-T action was residence of Bhadoria located in Gulmohar Colony in the city and Amaltas Hotel located at AB Road.

Gold jewellary worth Rs 3 crore seized from MRJ Finance

The search by income tax department at office of MRJ Finance located in Chhawani also concluded on Sunday. Share broker Dilip Jain is the promoter of group. At the end of the action, cash of Rs 50 lakh and gold jewellery worth Rs 3 crore were seized. Five lockers were attached. Source said there are there may be cash dealings between Jain and government officers.