Indore: Cash, goods worth Rs 10 lakh recovered from drug addicts

Local police on Friday arrested two persons for stealing cash worth Rs 12 lakh from residential flat of garment trader located in Sadar Bazaar police station area. The accused told police that they committed theft to meet their need for consuming drugs. The police have recovered cash and valuables worth Rs 10 lakh from them. Superintendent of Police (west) Siddharth Bahuguna said theft was committed in flat of Arihant Jain at Narayan Apartment in Rambagh on September 4. Jain in his complaint to police said he hails from Sagar and stays in city with younger brother Animesh Jain. He runs a readymade garment shop in Imli Bazaar.

On Tuesday, he and brother reached home at 8.30 pm and found lock of flat broken. The household goods were in disarray. Thieves decamped with Rs 12 lakh kept under the bed. Jain told police that the money was meant for buying a shop. Due to bank holiday, he could not deposit money in his bank account.

During spot investigation, a packet of drugs was recovered after which police started search for the accused. Later, police managed to recover CCTV footages in which some suspects were identified. After investigation, police managed to arrest Anil Martand, a resident of IDA Scheme Number 140 and Akshay alias Goldy Pandey of Veer Sawarkar Nagar. Akshay was earlier arrested by MG Road police for committing theft. Police recovered Rs 9.35 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 40,000 from the accused. The efforts to recover remaining amount are on.