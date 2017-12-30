Indore: ‘CAs playing vital role in economy, must adopt zero tolerance for corruption’

Indore : “Before singing any audit report of a company, chartered accountants (CAs) must read it twice as under the new company law they will also be held equally responsible for any financial irregularity taking place in the company,” said president of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), CA Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey while addressing the inauguration ceremony of two-day national conference of ICAI, here at Daly College on Friday.

Hailing the contribution of CAs in nation building, Vikamsey said “CAs are playing a vital role in economic development of the country.”

For the fourth time the ICAI Indore branch is hosting the national conference of CAs which is being attended by over 1,200 CAs from across 12 states.

Explaining the importance of CAs, he said that “One of the prime sources of country’s income is income tax and GST, for which everybody needs our advice. Considering gravity of that trust and faith on CAs, we must adopt a zero tolerance policy towards any kind of economic irregularity. Thus, before issuing any certification CAs must complete investigation of the entire case.”

The ICAI boss further informed that ministry of corporate affairs has incorporated 133 suggestions given by the CAs as provisions of the new Company Act.

Central council member CA Jay Chharia said that “CAs should contemplate how they can expand their area of working. “We must learn that we should become partner in growth of our client as well,” he said.

Chairman of Board of Studies of ICAI, CA Atul Gupta suggested solution of the problems in dealing with GST.

SICASA chairman CA Pankaj Shah, CA Swapnil Jain, CA Anand Jain, CA Kirti Joshi and others were present. In the cultural evening, Anand Palwalkar group of Mumbai presented enchanting song and dance performances on hit Bollywood numbers.

‘Bitcoin a digital currency, yet to be recognised by any country’

Central council member of ICAI, CA Vijay Kumar in his address talked about investments, accounting and tax governance. He said that “These days the market is abuzz with ideas on investments in bitcoin. It is just a crypto currency, which is a decentralised digital currency. No central bank of any country has given it a status of recognised currency. It is a small part that comes under block chain concept, which is a growing public ledger, where anyone can keep any kind of record.”

“Bitcoin is just a currency created from this system. The best part of investing in Bitcoin is that while executing transaction through debit-credit cards it did not charge 2 to 3% transaction charge. But risk part of it is that it has not been recognised by any central bank of any country. Even RBI has alerted people that it has not granted for carrying out transaction in crypto currencies,” he further explained.