Indore: Cancelled due to polls, semester exams to start from November 30

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has announced plans to hold winter season semester exams from November 30. Earlier the exams were scheduled to be held from November 22 but the same was cancelled in view of student union polls. We had announced third and fifth semester

exams for conventional courses like BA, BCom and Bsc from November 22 but the same had to be cancelled in view of student union polls, said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari. Nearly five days ahead before exams commenced, Department of higher education had sent directives to traditional universities, including DAVV, to hold student union polls in private colleges from November 20 to 27.

In view of the directives, the DAVV had to suspend winter season exams stating that next date of the exams would be given after consulting principals of colleges. The university had planned to commence the exams in first week of December after polls are held but students feared that delay in exams would stretch their courses. To this, the DAVV on Tuesday announced that it may hold exams from November 30. We will declare

timetable of third and fifth semester exams in a day or two, deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal khare said.

Along with conventional courses exams, BEd second and fourth semester exams were also cancelled because of elections. Khare said that they

have not decided new dates for BEd exams. In three to four days, we will announce time table for BEd exams also, he added. Meanwhile, registrar Ajay Verma and Indore division additional director (higher education) KN Chaturvedi held meeting over poll preparation. Verma

said that the poll process is going on smoothly in all the private colleges under the DAVV. We have asked the colleges not to hesitate in taking guidance from DHE and DAVV in case of any confusion over the poll guidelines, he added.