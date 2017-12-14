Indore can be a hub for more industries: Sinha

Indore: Advisor of Indian high-speed rail project Sanjeev Sinha here on Wednesday said that Indore has potential to house more industries and for that all it needs to do is focus on human resource and financial stability.

“With proper human resources, financial stability and growth, Indore can be a hub for more industries including even the AI sector,” he said while delivering a talk on “Low Cost Funding From Japan – The Opportunities and the Challenges” at IIM Indore. He said: ‘We need to build a holistic framework. The Japanese would be happy to come and train our human resources but they need a platform for that purpose – in the form of institutions, firms, startups, etc; and with institutions like IIT and IIM, that too in the same city like Indore, we can get skilled, educated and talented youth as well.

“We have high interest rates and sufficient capital, so we need to collaborate with Japan where they have low rates and long term perspectives.” “A long term vision and a good quality of plan along with good presentation to attract the funding will be beneficial for India while working with Japan,” he added.

The talk was organised jointly by IIM Indore and TiE Madhya Pradesh and attended by industrialists, entrepreneurs and students.

Stressing the need for stronger collaboration between India and Japan, he said “Japan’s vision is to realise the huge untapped bilateral potential by combining abundant long term and low cost capital and the environment friendly and safe technology with the growth potential and global prowess of India. Decision making process is much rigid in Japan and the country thinks of long term perspective, while India can utilise that in an efficient manner, since the decision making process here is dynamic.”

Discussing about India-Japan partnership, he stated India has growth and human resource available globally while Japan has technology and capital which India is looking for.”

IIM Indore director Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan said the launching of TiE Chapter in Indore would be a milestone for the city – to help the established entrepreneurs bond with budding entrepreneurs and provide a platform for ideas to float and idealise.