Indore: Called off twice earlier, SET results pave way for assistant professor exam

Indore: The declaration of State Eligibility Test (SET) results has cleared way for conducting the long-awaited assistant professor’s exam to fill the 2371 teaching posts lying vacant in government colleges across the state.

Days after announcing SET results on May 30, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission signalled at inviting application for the post of assistant professor.

“Soon, assistant professor posts would be advertised and applications would be invited,” said a senior officer of MPPSC wishing anonymity.

After a gap of 16 years, the MPPSC had invited applications for filling about 1,650 posts of assistant professor in 2015, but the recruitment process was cancelled in September (same year) following some issues over eligibility criteria.

However, the department of higher education later created more teaching posts by raising it to 2,371 posts in government colleges and MPPSC advertised the vacancies last year, for which exam was scheduled on August 22, 2016. But, the new eligibility criteria declared thousands of PhD holders, who obtained their degrees before July 2009, not eligible for the post. The move led to protests, cancelling the assistant professor exam for the second time by the state government.

A candidate was required to either have NET qualification or PhD as per regulations-2009 for the post of assistant professor. Thousands of PhD holders in the state, who obtained PhD prior to 2009, staged protests against the government, stating had SET been conducted regularly in the state, many of them would have become eligible for the posts. The state government had also announced to conduct SET for the PhD holders, rendered not eligible for assistant professor’s post by the new recruitments norms fixed by the UGC.

As pressure mounted on the government, it suspended assistant professor’s exam stating that the same would be held after SET is conducted in the state.

SET was conducted in February and results were announced on May 30.

SET used to be held regularly in the state until 20 years ago, till it was discontinued for the reasons best known to powers that be. However, this never became an issue until MPPSC invited applications for assistant professor’s posts last year.