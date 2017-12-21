Indore: BSNL rolls out maiden revenue sharing exchange at Sarafa

Indore: BSNL on Wednesday rolled out a new generation telephone exchange based on revenue sharing model here at Sarafa. Under it, the BSNL would provide telephonic services while private operators would provide high-speed internet services to customers. The high speed internet services would be provided by Fiber-to-the Home (FTTH) medium.

Chief General Manager of BSNL (MP-CG circle) Dr Ganesh Chandra Pandey inaugurated the operation of BSNL’s new telephone exchange, which is equipped with the state-of-the-art technology. On the occasion, Pandey also made maiden call from the maiden revenue sharing based telephone exchange to CMD Anupam Shrivastava in New Delhi.

CMD Shrivastava also congratulated MP circle for rolling out such an innovative business model. Addressing the inaugural function, Pandey expressed hope that the new exchange would help in resolving problems of Sarafa traders.

He said that this new exchange is a revenue sharing exchange, where M/s Raghav Agency is the business partner of BSNL. Pandey further said that this exchange would provide facility of using landline phone as a limited fixed mobile phone. Raghav Agency will also provide high-speed internet facility through FTTH.

Fiber to the home (FTTH), also called ‘fiber to the premises’ (FTTP), is the installation and use optical fiber from a central point directly to individual buildings such as residences, apartment buildings and businesses to provide unprecedented high-speed Internet access. FTTH dramatically increases speeds available to computer users compared with technologies now used in most places.

Suresh Babu Prajapati, Principal General Manager of BSNL Indore, assured that their team would offer best services to traders of the Sarafa. BSNL has decided to exempt from taking caution money and installation charges on new connections. On this occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker’s representative Ramswarup Mundra, president of Sarafa Traders Association Hukumsoni and members of the Telephone Advisory Committee were present.

BSNL-private operator has revenue sharing of 60:40

Talking to Free Press, Prajapati said that BSNL and Raghav Agency would have revenue sharing of 60:40%. From the subscribers home to telephone exchange all kind of instruments and cable would be laid by the agency. While the BSNL would offer its network connectivity and logistic support. If BSNL’s earns success in the city, then this would be applied to other cities of the country.