Indore: Boy kidnapped over monetary dispute

A man reportedly abducted a 16-year-old boy over monetary dispute with victim’s elder brother. The incident occurred in Bhanwarkuan on Sunday. The accused and his accomplice took him to Dhamnod and were demanding money from his brother. m Bhanwarkuna police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said the incident took place in Shivparwati Nagar in Palda on Sunday. Arun Kanase of same area lodged a complaint that his 16-year-old brother Ayush was abducted by Jitendra of Choudhary Nagar.

He stated in his complaint he had to repay Rs 30,000 to accused Jitendra. The accused was demanding money though Arun had told him to repay it within four days. On Sunday, accused Jitendra along with his accomplice reached complainant’s house and took away Ayush. They told him that they are taking him to Arun after that Ayush did not return home.

After registering a case against the accused, police started investigation when it was revealed that accused had abducted complainant’s brother and took him to Dhamnod. The police later tried to contact the accused but were unsuccessful. After that, a team was sent to Dhamnod to rescue him. Shukla further said that the victim has been rescued and the accused have been arrested from there.