Indore: Bonding with bunch of fables, fairy tales & folklores

Indore: “Once Upon A time….” stories from across the world flowed in the fifth annual day celebration of Tirthanjali Academy Playschool during the weekend. The occasion was graced by chief guest, academic director of the school Sindhu Sudhakar Mendke, educationist Winston Gomez and educationist Chandresh Shah.

The programme commenced with welcoming dignitaries and lighting of inaugural lamp by guests. The youngest bundle of talents from the playschool, nursery Rose children opened the show with the welcome dance. Children love stories since time immemorial and their curiosity about from where and how the stories originated, set the basis of the annual day function.

They weaved their own fiction tale of how the piped piper in a far away land scattered stories from one continent to another as he trotted the globe and bunch of folk tales, fables, parables, fairy tales, myths, legends, epic adventures and many more. Children brought alive the characters of a fable -The Ant and the Grasshopper, A Japanese Folk Tale – The Stone Cutter, A Brazilian story – The Love of The Forest and a Greek mythology – Pandora’s box of Troubles– through a dance drama.

Headmistress Parvani Dawar said “Annual function is not merely a cultural extravaganza for parents but an integration of teaching and learning practices with the curriculum, providing a joyful learning experience to children as well as the teachers.”

She elaborated that playschool students tend to have a close bonding with stories. “In fact, as we have observed even adults learn best through stories over text and theories,” Parvani said. She shared that students had been practicing moves and learning from stories for months prior to the function. “Many of these stories are not a part of normal playschool syllabus, but dressing up and hearing stories about them made our regular classes fun,” Parvani said.