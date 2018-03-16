Indore: Bomb ‘prank’ triggers panic close to airport

Indore: Panic gripped people after an object, suspected to be a “bomb”, was found in Super Corridor area on Thursday afternoon. The police too were sent into a serious tizzy as the purported threat was found not much away from the city airport, the vital installation located just within 2-km radius of the spot.

Following a tip-off by local residents at around 1.30 pm, bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and senior police officials along with a heavy force from Aerodrome police station rushed to the spot. The BDDS officers grew more alert after they saw wires and a clock attached to the object.

However, after thoroughly checking the object the officials recovered it and confirmed that it was fake. The team also used sniffer dogs to search the surrounding areas in order to ensure no “real” threat indeed existed.

Aerodrome police station in charge RD Kanwa said that “Some unidentified person might have dumped the object near a pond in Super Corridor area to spread panic among residents. The object, covered in pink-coloured wrap, resembled a bomb as it had a timer display as well as suspicious wirings attached to it. But fortunately, it was not a bomb; there was no explosive material in it. Someone just played a mischief.”

However, we took all the precautions and called the BDDS immediately to ensure there was no slightest chance of tragedy left. The object has also been sent to laboratory for further examination, the officer added.

Meanwhile, fear-stricken local residents appreciated the promptness of the police and authorities concerned. Talking to Free Press, eyewitnesses said that the emergency response by the police was very fast and the operation went on for more than an hour as the BDDS officials even scanned the surrounding areas to sanitise them entirely of any such threat.

A resident opined police should keep an extra vigil as the area was quite sensitive and most of the time lay deserted making it prone to antisocial activities. Police said further investigation into the incident was on.