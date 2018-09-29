Indore: Bike-lifters’ gang arrested, 11 vehicles recovered

A gang of five armed persons were arrested while they were roaming in Betma area. Eleven two-wheelers which were stolen from the city and other adjacent districts were also recovered from them on Friday. Superintendent of Police (west) Sidhharth Bahuguna said Betma police station staff had received a tip-off that some armed men were roaming on Dhar Road near Methwada village to commit any crime. After the information, police team reached the spot and managed to arrest five persons after cordoning off the area.

A country-made pistol, sword, knife and two bikes were also recovered from them. Accused identified as Sameer alias Mehda, Shankar Bhuria, Mohan Kharadi and two of their accomplice. The accused are residents of Bagh area in Dhar district. After intense questioning, the accused revealed that they were involved in bike-lifting in Dhar, Neemuch, Jhabua and the city for a long time. The police are trying to know about their past criminal record also and they are being questioned for other crimes. The team which arrested the accused will be given a reward of Rs 10000 by SP Bahuguna.