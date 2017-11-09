Indore: Bhopal incident impacts DAVV hostel timings

Indore: Taking a lesson from Bhopal gang rape incident, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has advanced the timings of its hostels citing safety of students and instructed hostellers going to coaching classes to comply with the new deadline else they would be shown the door. Close on the heels of Bhopal incident, DAVV chief warden Shakti Banerjee held a meeting with wardens of all the hostels of the university and discussed safety of inmates.

It was observed that most of the hostels are located in isolated places, so it would be appropriate if the return time of hostellers is advanced from what it is now. “Currently, the reporting time at girls’ hostel is 8 pm and boys’ hostel is 9 pm. For those girl inmates, who go to coaching classes, the returning time to the hostels is 9 pm. We have decided to fix same time for boys and girls inmate and that is 8 pm,” he said.

Banerjee said that now the hostel timings for both boys and girls to return their facilities have been fixed at 8 pm. If any inmate finds it difficult to abide by the new rule, they should leave the hostel and live at some other place. “If you are living in the DAVV hostels, you have to follow our rules. For us safety of students is supreme,” he said. He also stated that they have decided to request from the university to enhance security around hostels, especially girls’ hostels. “Through we have guards at each hostel but we are of a view that security should be enhanced at the boarding facility. We will meet vice chancellor and request him to increase number of guards manning hostels,” the chief warden said. Lately, a girl while returning from a coaching class was gang-raped in Bhopal.

The incident sent ripples across the state and concerned over safety of girl students were raised. The government has lately instructed institutions of higher learning to ensure that safety of girl students remains top priority.