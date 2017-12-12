Indore: Bharat Bhagya Vidhata: IMA’s 7th Animation Maestro competition today

Indore: Indore Management Association’s (IMA) seventh Animation Maestro competition 2017 will be held at State Bank Foundation Institute Chetana on Tuesday. This competition is conducted by IMA annually and the theme of this year is ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata: Innovate and Lead’.

The aim behind this programme is to improve the animation scenario in central India and also, motivate the animation institutes so that they strive to be the best and compete with the rest of the country. Keeping in mind the lot of local talent available which needs boosting and a platform to showcase their potential, the IMA is organising this one-of-its-kind 3D Animation Competition – Animaster.

This competition will provide a unique opportunity for young participants to test and demonstrate their knowledge, experience and professional expertise in the field of leadership and creativity. In a nutshell, the event aims at developing leadership, innovativeness, creativity, oratory skill, team work, professionalism and competitiveness in young managers.

The teams participating in Animation Maestro will be judged on three categories – VFX, 3D Animation and Script Writing. Chief guest of the event will be deputy general manager and director, SBFI, Chetana, Indore, MM Verma. The judges’ panel for the contest includes founder director of Cubical Hub Games, Sagar Medhkar, owner of Vibrations & Downtown Cafe, Mahesh Behrani, freelance graphic designer, Chandni Rochlani and partner-Vastramber, Abhishek Nandedkar.

Winners will be awarded their prizes at IMA’s International Management Conclave 2018, a huge platform for corporate and students to understand the changing parameters of leadership. The IMA’s 27th International Management Conclave will further explore the convergence of these learning’s to roadmap leadership strategies for the future.