Indore: Bhaiyyu Maharaj killed himself, say police

Indore: The police on Wednesday said circumstantial evidence suggests that spiritual guru Bhaiyyu Maharaj shot himself to death. The police said he committed suicide possibly due to domestic discord though Congress party and his disciples have demanded a CBI probe into his death.

“Strong circumstantial evidences and initial investigations clearly suggest that Bhaiyyu Maharaj shot himself dead. We don’t have a speck of doubt about it. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was going through domestic discord,” Deputy Inspector General of Police H C Mishra told reporters.

However, police appear to be playing safe as they said they are looking at the incident from different angles and would not draw hasty conclusions. Mishra said it was being probed why he decided to take the extreme step. He said the revolver used in the incident has been sent for test. The police are investigating that in whose name the licence for the weapon had been issued. His family members have told the police that the licence was issued in Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s name.

Silver Spring Township located on Bypass road. The 50-year-old spiritual leader whose original name was Uday Singh Deshmukh committed suicide by shooting himself at his house in township on Tuesday afternoon. The woman Reacting to a viral CCTV footage dated June 11 in which Bhaiyyu Maharaj is seen sitting with a woman in a local restaurant, DIG Mishra said it has nothing to do with suicide. “He had gone there to facilitate the admission of his follower’s kin in an educational institute,” Mishra added.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s disciples, who are in the city, to pay their last respects have demanded a CBI probe into his death alleging that he had been killed. A disciple from Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Sambhaji Deshmukh, said the guru was “not a coward and could never take a step like committing suicide.” He has demanded a CBI probe. “We suspect that he was killed under some conspiracy,” Deshmukh said.