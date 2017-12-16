Indore: BEMS holder practicing allopathy caught red-handed

Indore: Continuing action against unqualified medical practitioners, a team led by chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr HN Nayak raided an illegal clinic at Manpur on Friday.

Following a tip off the team raided the clinic and found that the clinic was run by a person having Bachelor of Electropathy Medicine and Surgery (BEMS) degree, which was neither a recognised degree to call its holder a doctor nor allows the individual to treat patients with modern medicine.

According to the nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar, the team raided the clinic of the unqualified doctor in Manpur, around 20 km away from the city and was shocked to find that the “BEMS holder KS Punjabi was using ‘Dr’ as prefix with his name and treating a good number of patients, risking their lives.”

“The person was caught red handed while treating patients with allopath,” Malakar said, adding that the clinic was sealed immediately by the team and Dr Nayak also served him a notice for treating patients without having the required degree.

“Punjabi has been given a time of seven days to reply to the notice. If we do not receive any proper reply from the person, action will be taken against him,” he said.

The district health department has been acting against unqualified medical practitioners and the drive will continue further. Our main focus is on the outskirts of the city where a large number of unqualified doctors have been running clinics illegally, risking lives of thousands of citizens” the nodal officer added.

Health department seals clinic, gives 7-day ultimatum to reply to notice

Health department team raided the clinic and found that it was run by a person having BEMS degree, which was neither a recognised degree to call its holder a doctor nor allows the individual to treat patients with modern medicine. We were shocked to find that the BEMS holder KS Punjabi was even using ‘Dr’ as prefix with his name and treating a good number of patients, risking their lives

– Dr Amit Malakar