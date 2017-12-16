Indore: Befitting ending to an enriching semester

Indore: Concluding the first semester of first year students, Daly College Business School organised a workshop on ‘Happiness and its Determinants’ on its college premises recently. Helping students explore their potential and learning to be happy, social worker Ajay Singh Rathore interacted with them talking about ‘Happiness Index of India’.

“Everyone has experienced depression at least once in their life; I too had such bouts, but it should not be the case,” Rathore said. He shared his experiences as a student and the importance of both knowledge and education. “There are absolute tranquillity and harmony when the magical notes of music enter one’s heart,” Rathore said. He added that such experiences are beyond words and can only be experienced.

“The notes of music take the listener to the region of the unknown where there is only emotional ecstasy. It transports him to a world of melody and sympathy,” Rathore said. He explained that the barriers of language and religion cannot restrict music to flourish in a foreign country. “It has the power to dissolve the physical boundaries of the nations. It removes the barriers of age and language and speaks to us all,” Rathore said.

Students, who won accolades during the semester, were awarded certificates and prizes by chief advisor Dr Pankaj Gupta, dean Om Singh Chauhan and programme coordinator, Pooja Sethi. The evening was also enjoyed by many parents of the students, who met and interacted with the faculty and staff over tea. The interactions focused on changes in a student in college life from school life. Professors helped parents in understanding and accepting change as a part of growing up.

To conclude the evening, the students had a wonderful musical session followed by dinner. As students rightly exclaimed, “It was a befitting ending to an enriching semester filled with adventures and opportunities to overcoming inhibitions.”