Indore becoming crime capital?

Commercial capital of the state-Indore-is number one in cleanliness and also turning into a medical and education hub. But, the city is also on the path to become number one in crime against women as at least one case of molestation, rape, eve teasing and harassment is getting registered in city police stations. Wednesday was no different for city as three cases of molestation and one case of rape were registered in various police stations. A case of harassment following uploading of photographs was registered in Vijay Nagar police station.

They faced ordeal again

The first case of molestation was registered in Chhoti Gwaltoli Police Station where three accused molested a 42-year-old widow on Wednesday. The incident took place when the woman was returning home from work. Three accused Bhura Pehelwan, Rajesh Yadav and Vinod Yadav grabbed her waist in an empty street and also threatened her for life when she objected their deeds. She rushed to her place and later informed the police about the incident. A case against the accused was registered under section 354, 294, 506 on IPC.

In another incident that took place in Chandan Nagar police station, a 21-year-old girl was molested by a youth while forcing her for marrying him. The victim approached to the police with her family members and lodged a complaint against Mayank Prajapat who was later booked under the charges of molestation. The girl was returning from her classes when the accused caught her hand and molested and threatened her.