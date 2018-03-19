Indore: BCom student ends life on birthday

Indore: A BCom student committed suicide by hanging self from channel gate of his residence in Lasudiya area on his birthday on Sunday. The reason of his suicide could not be established as no suicide note was recovered from him.

However, the deceased’s family members claimed he had an argument with two persons before taking the extreme step. According to police, the deceased, identified as 20-year-old Ritesh Rao of Scheme Number 78, was found hanging from the channel gate of his residence at around 4 am after which he was rushed to hospital but it was too late. Later, police were informed.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ritesh was pursuing BCom first year from a city college. His family members were also unaware about any of his problems. His birthday was on Sunday.

The family members informed police that Ritesh had an argument with two youths of the area over some issue on Saturday night which was later stopped by them. However, since then Ritesh had been under depression and took the extreme step later, they said.

However, police are investigating the case and trying to find out the youths who had a quarrel with him.