Indore: BBA, class XII students held for snatching bag a year ago

A BBA girl and three class XII students including a girl were arrested by police on Wednesday for snatching a bag in Annapurna area on Wednesday. They confessed to snatching bag from a woman a year back for fun. Additional Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said that Usha Nagar Extension resident Akanksha Rathore had lodged a complaint in July 2017 that she was on way on her scooter when a pillion rider girl of a scooter snatched her bag from her hand. Though Akanksha shouted for help, the girl and her accomplices managed to flee.

Victim stated in her complaint that two girls and two boys were on two scooters. One of the girls snatched the bag from her. The bag snatchers were teenagers. A mobile phone, Rs 1000 and some documents were kept in the bag. The Annapurna police station staff had registered a case under Section 392 of IPC. The investigation to trace the accused was underway since then. The CCTVs installed around the spot or on the way through which they managed to flee were also examined but police could not trace the accused.

How police reached teenagers

Few days back, investigating team of Annapurna police station came to know that the mobile phone which was snatched from Akanksha is being operated by a person in Kasrawad area. After that, police detained the person who said that he had bought the phone from Ravi Talreja, a mobile shop owner of Dollar Market at Jail Road. Later, police detained Talreja who informed that a girl had sold the mobile phone a year ago. Police booked Talreja under Sections 420, 411 of IPC for buying snatched mobile phone and for selling it on fake bill.

During the review of pending cases, SP (west) Siddharth Bahuguna came to know about the case after which he instructed to constitute a team to trace the bag snatchers. Team started investigation on the lead given by mobile shop owner Talreja. Finally, BBA student Riddhi Jain, 20, a resident of Mishra Nagar, was arrested. Following the lead given by her, a minor girl and two minor boys were also detained with the help of social media. The minors study class XII students. Riddhi Jain’s father is a trader, according to police.

RIDDHI MEETS Minor girl in hospital

Annapurna police station in-charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said Riddhi went to meet a relative admitted in a hospital where she met minor girl. They had shared contact numbers and became friends. The minor boys were also met her after which they became friends. She told police that they had no intention to commit crime.