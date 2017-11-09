Indore: Ban on new MBA, BE colleges in state

Indore: With demand over-stripping supply, the Madhya Pradesh government has banned opening of new MBA and BE colleges and also requested from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) not to entertain applications of recognition from institutions of higher learning from the state.

In a letter to officer of Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), technical education minister Deepak Joshi said that no-objection certificate to colleges wishing to start MBA, BE, MCA, PGDM, Pharmacy and other technical or professional courses should not be granted.

The ban on setting up new colleges looking forward to start above-mentioned courses has been imposed owing to poor admission scenario in existing institutes. In his letter, the minister mentioned about this. “Given the (poor) conditions admission, it has become necessary to stop opening of new technical and professional colleges so that parity in demand and supply could be brought,” he said.

For past some years, engineering and MBA colleges have been witnessing below 50 per cent of admissions. This is because the number of seats in a college is more than the number of students seeking admissions. Following the instructions from Joshi, the DTE has reportedly urged AICTE not to approve applications of recognition from colleges in MP.

NCTE seeks info on student fee, teacher salary

Moved by the complaints that teacher education colleges charge more fee than fixed by regulatory commission, National Council for Technical Education has sought from universities, including DAVV, information on tuition fee charged by the colleges. The NCTE has also sought to know pay package of teachers. “We have received a letter from NCTE seeking information on fee charged by BEd, MEd and BPEd colleges. Also, the amount they pay as fee to each teacher,” said DAVV in charge registrar Ajay Verma.

He said that the university in turn is seeking the information sought by NCTE from the colleges. “Once we receive details from the colleges, the same will be sent to the NCTE,” he added.

The general complaints of the students is that the teacher education colleges charge about 50 per cent more fee that fixed by fee regulatory commission. The NCTE seemed to have woken up to this issue of the students.