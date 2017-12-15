Indore: BAJA series to push young engineers in future generation vehicle invention

Indore: Mahindra and Mahindra in association with Society of Automotive Engineers India (SAEINDIA) announced the commencement of the 11th edition of BAJA series at an event in Radisson Hotel on Thursday.

Convener of BAJA SAEINDIA-2018, Mukesh K Tiwari said that with the outgrowing popularity and increase in number of participant’s, two events will be organised under BAJA series at NATRIP facility Pithampur from Jaunary 24 to January 28 and IIT, Ropar from March 8 to March 11. A total of 388 entries had been received of which 180 teams were shortlisted for participation, Tiwari added. Tiwari said, “The overall participation has increased around 18 per cent over 2017 and 33 per cent increase is seen in m-BAJA in which vehicles run on 10 HP B&S gasoline engine.”

BAJA is amongst one of the biggest events for students pursuing mechanical engineering which provides them with a platform to exchange information between various colleges and thus, help build their own vehicle. Several training programmes are also organised for the participating students where experts in the automobile industry would guide them in building a vehicle which will further showcase its mettle on different terrains in front of judges.

Rahul Hasija of BAJA SAEINDIA said that the registered students went through a filtration process called virtual BAJA where analysis of CAD designs, CAE analysis and designs of roll cage, suspension, steering and brakes was done. As many as 157 colleges will participate in the event at Pithampur whereas 60 college teams have qualified for participating at IIT Ropar.

Marketing head of BAJASAEINDIA, Subodh Morye said that Indian team have participated internationally and performed well. He added that the “New idea is of e-BAJA which is for promoting electric vehicles to sustain the future generations. “BAJA is a platform where engineering students get an opportunity to build an electric vehicle as per the dynamics of BAJA rulebook. The initiative focuses on electrical mobility by use of sustainable as well clean technology”, Morye said.