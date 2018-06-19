Indore: Back to school with hope and joy 

Indore: As schools re-opened after summer break on Monday, the students boarded their school bus with hope and joy. While some students were excited to meet friends, others were happy to have their routine back in place. Free Press talked to students to know their feelings. Student Navani Gandhe said, “I love being in school though vacations are fun. School offers many opportunities to learn and explore.”

She spent most of her day talking about vacations. “Though we talked on phone and shared pictures on social media, it is so much more fun in school with freedom to walk around in playgrounds,” Navani said.

Class XII student Ankita Asrani said this is her second last year in school. “It is time when you realise that something is going to end, you realise its value,” Ankita said. She feels that school days are the best days of life when one learns without being burdened with responsibilities.

Talking about the day, student Sarthak Jitendralal said, “What I loved most was hanging out with friends and sports.” He missed school’s playground. “I did practise cricket at home but we never had enough space to play long shots,” he added.

Not just students, it seemed that teachers and school principals also missed school days. Sharing her feelings, Ayappa Public School principal Sunanda Yadav said, “I love children and feel my day is incomplete without teaching them. I chose teaching because I wanted to bring a change and guide students to become responsible citizens.”

Sharing her feelings, school teacher Shilpa Patrikar said, “I feel happy to be back to school, because I can see happy faces of students every day. Students grow up so fast, even after just two months, I can see changes in students in terms of maturity and experience,” Shilpa said. She welcomed students by organising fun, educational games and storytelling sessions.