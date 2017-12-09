Indore: Anti-profiteering application form of GST regime launched

Indore: The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) released anti-profiteering application on Friday. Any customer can approach anti-profiteering committee with complaint of high price. The Anti-Profiteering Application Form (APAF – 1) is a component of the GST regime.

The form will enable customers to file complain against firms not passing GST benefits. The APAF – 1 is to be To be filed before Standing Committee/State level Screening Committee in terms of Rule 128 of CGST Rules, 2017. It requires detailed information such as sale price (pre-GST and post GST), taxes (pre GST and post GST), benefits of input credits. Separate application may have to be filed for each good and / or services in reference to which anti-profiteering is alleged.

Recently, the government restructured the tax rates of about 178 products under the GST. Anti-profiteering guidelines prescribe a methodology to ascertain whether companies are passing on the tax reduction under the GST and benefits derived from input tax credits to consumers.

The three- page form requires applicant to fill in information such as general information about the applicant, general information about the supplier who has not passed on the benefit, particulars of goods and services on which the benefit has not been passed; details of reduction in tax rate/benefit of input tax credit among others. The form contains contact details of central standing committee on anti-profiteering.

Tax Consultant Pravesh Verma said that any customer can lodge their complaint for realization of higher price before the Anti-Profiteering Committee with the release application.