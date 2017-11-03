Indore: Anti-Modi message on Whatsapp by DAVV VC sparks controversy

Indore: Stoking a potential controversy, a message uploaded on Whatsapp, purportedly by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad’s alleged that Narendra Modi government along with State Bank of India and Reserve Bank of India has undertaken a big looting spree in the country.

The statement put DAVV at the centre stage on Thursday with Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) criticising the VC for his remarks even as the student wing of Congress stood by Dhakad, who is currently at her daughter’s place in USA. Dhakad, however, shot off another post on Whatsapp clarifying that he had received the message, which his grandson mistakenly forwarded to some groups on Whatsapp. However, many did not believe him and lodged complaints against him with PMOe, Raj Bhawan and CM’s office. It all started when members of a Whatsapp group saw a message posted by Dhakad titled “Ho gaee achhe din ki shuruaat ek aur faisle ke sath (Yet another decision has marked the beginning of goods days.)”

The message read: “As part of a big plan, SBI along with RBI and Modi government has started a major looting spree.” The message further read “No matter what is the mode of transaction – be it through cheque, cash or debit card – if the limit of 40 crossed than the loot from you will begin.” It went to add: “You will have to give a share to these looters (bank and the government) even if you are funding studies of your children, sending money to your parents, investing in any scheme, giving donation or helping somebody financially.” It was requested in the post from the recipients to forward it to others. After BJP leaders come across the post, they took the VC to the task.

“Dhakad is sitting on a post where he should refrain from issuing political statements. His statement clearly mirrors his proximity to opposition party. I will lodge a complaint with the Raj Bhawan over the matter,” said Sanwer MLA Rajesh Sonkar. However, NSUI extended support to Dhakad saying that his voice should not be gagged.

“Freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right of every countryman. In democracy every person has right to appreciate and criticise government’s policies so why so much of hullabaloo if Dhakad did that. We are in full support of Dhakad,” NSUI state president Vipin Wankhede said.

Woman teacher supports PM

After Dhakad’s post drew attention of one and all, a female teacher of DAVV, Maya Ingle uploaded a message on the same Whatsapp group stating that Modi put the country on growth track. “Modi gave us a corruption free government. We don’t want scam-stricken Congress back in power,” her post read.