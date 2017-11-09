Indore: Anti-larvae drive: Dawa Bazaar, Siyaganj area surveyed

Indore: Continuing their anti-larvae drive across the city, a joint team of district health department and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) launched survey in Siyaganj, Jhanda Chowk, Dawa Bazar and Madhu Milan area on Wednesday. During the drive, officials collected Rs 7,500 fine from shops and houses in the area. Surprisingly, officials found dengue larvae in various places.

District Malaria Officer Dr Dharmendra Jain said, “We have launched a drive for eliminating the dengue larvae. During the drive in Dawa Bazaar and Siyaganj area, we surveyed at 270 places and found larvae at more than many residential and commercial buildings, especially in hardware shops and medicine shops, where we took a fine of Rs 200, 300 and 500 from the shopkeepers and residents.”

Dr Jain said that they not only fined people on finding the larvae but also informed them about the ways to prevent the larvae generation and to prevent themselves from vector borne diseases. “We will continue the drive against dengue larvae in different areas of the city and will fine against those not cleaning their surrounding and helping to generate the dengue mosquitoes,” Dr Jain added. Biologist Dr Archana Solanki too gave a demonstration over the larvae generation and suggested people to pour oil in places where they fond waterlogging.

Three tested positive for dengue, two for chikungunya

With three more patients tested positive of dengue on Wednesday, total number of patients suffering from the deadly disease rose to 95, so far. Similarly, two patients have also been tested positive for chikungunya taking the total number of patients to 25. District health department officials have also sent few more samples of suspected patients out of which three reports are still awaited.

According to the incharge of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Program Dr Asha Pandit, as many as four patients suffering from H1N1 are still getting treatment in different hospitals and all of them are in critical conditions.

Larvae survey launched when patients’ number decreased

Health department and Indore Municipal Corporation launched the anti-larvae drive when the number of dengue patients started dropping with the arrival of winter. According to sources in health department, officials in the malaria and IDSP department are new and they forgot to take necessary steps in the month of May. “Now, with the drop in temperature, vector borne diseases would not affect much as the conditions will turn unfavourable for the virus. But, instead of taking action earlier, the department officials have started larvae survey almost six months later,” a former health officer said.