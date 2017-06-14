Indore: Anchal Chaudhary shooting: 2 more held, 1 still at large

Indore: Crime branch police on Tuesday arrested two more accused in Anchal Chaudhary shooting case from Sonkachh. A reward of Rs 20,000 was announced on the accused, who were on the run since January. According to police, as many as seven people have been made accused in the case. The two arrested were identified as Nilesh alias Goldi Gadkar, resident of Marathi Mohalla and Rahul Raikwar, resident of Ahilya Paltan.

According to the case, chief accused Satyanarayan Luniya, Dinesh Verma, Sagar Chauhan, Satya, Goldi, Shankar and Rahul tried to murder Anchal Awasthi on January 17, while he was returning from Dewas jail after meeting his brother, lodged there. Satyanarayan had a dispute with Anchal over some property issue and he planned the attack. Accordingly, Anchal was shot at near Mangliya Toll Plaza. One of the accused Sagar Chauhan is still on the run.

Man held with 22 kg marijuana worth Rs 4L

A joint team of city crime branch and Banganga police arrested a drug peddler from Sanwer Road on Tuesday. Police have recovered more than 22 kilogram marijuana from his possession, which he was about to supply to another peddler in Badnagar. According to police, Mukesh Balai (38), resident of Tarana village in Ujjain district, was arrested while he was going to supply marijuana to another peddler on a bike. “Mukesh received the marijuana worth Rs 4 lakhs from Javed of Balsamund and was going to supply it to Ajmer, Ujjain, Patan and other cities. He has been involved in the business for seven years and was arrested by Ujjain police once,” police said. The accused was released on bail and started doing the same business again, police added.

Youth stabs minor friend

A youth stabbed his minor friend over a dispute at MIG police station area on Monday evening. The accused and victim were sharing light moments, when they entered into an argument suddenly. Initially, though both the accused and victim tried to hide the incident by mentioning the injuries were received from an accident, ultimately, couldn’t escape the eye of chief medical officer of MY Hospital, where the injured boy went to take treatment. According to police, Aman Shriram (17), resident of Chhoti Bhamori, was attacked by his friend Kailash with a knife, injuring him badly. Police have registered a case in the incident.