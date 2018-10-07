Indore: Amit Shah of strategies makes city epicentre of MP campaign

Launching BJP’s Maha Jansampark Abhiyan from Indore in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, party’s national president Amit Shah targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi and sought ‘hisab’ (account of performance) of four generations of his family instead of questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s performance.

“Those who are seeking to know performance of Modi’s four-and-a-half years of rule should first give account of performance by four generations of Gandhi family who ruled this country for more than four decades,” he said while addressing a divisional-level party workers’ convention at Dussehra Maidan on Saturday. Highlighting achievements of Modi government, he said Congress governments failed to fulfill 40-year-old demand of One Rank-One Pension.

“Modi government implemented it and gave benefits worth Rs 10,000 crore to retired soldiers,” he said. He also stated that Congress governments did not provide adequate price for food grains to farmers. Farmers were demanding this for last 70 years,” he said, adding that Modi government fulfilled the demand of fixing MSP of rabi and kharif crops at one-and-a-half times the cost. He also stated that Modi government helped 30 crore people to open bank accounts, provided 7.5 crore LPG cylinders to villagers and loan to 15 crore youths. “Bharat before and during Modi rule will be our main poll plank,” he added.

Rahul wears Italian glasses: Shah

Shah alleged that former Congress governments put the country’s security at risk for vote-bank politics. “In 1990s, terrorists from Pakistan used to cross the border in Jammu and Kashmir and take away (decapitate) heads of our soldiers. When in Uri our 12 armymen were killed in a terrorist attack, Modi sent our brave armymen across the border and took revenge by carrying out surgical strikes,” he said. “Instead of praising bravery of soldiers, Rahul said prime minister was baying for their blood,” Shah said and added that Rahul does not know the value of martyrdom.

In an apparent jibe at Italian origins of UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi, Shah said Rahul can’t see the importance of surgical strikes because he has Italian spectacles on his eyes.

‘Will rid India of infiltrators if voted back to power’

Shah said that BJP would rid the country of infiltrators if Modi is voted to power in 2019 polls. “The BJP government identified 40 lakh infiltrators by creating NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Assam. Parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party raised hue and cry over this due to vote-bank politics,” he said. Shah said BJP government will drive infiltrators out of the country because it doesn’t not indulge in vote-bank politics.

“Country’s security is of paramount importance for us,” he said. Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi on the issue of illegal immigrants and asked him to clarify his stand on the issue before seeking votes in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress allowed “crores of infiltrators” to enter the country and did nothing to evict them, Shah said.