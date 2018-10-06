Indore: Amit Shah in city today

National BJP president Amit Shah will visit city on Saturday to address the convention of party’s divisional level workers. The convention will be held at Dussehra Maidan.He will arrive in the city at 11 am and will reach Rajwada directly. There, he will offer prayers at temple of Goddess Mahalaxmi. He will then garland statue of Devi Ahilya Bai. Thereafter, he would walk in rally up to Krishnapura Chhatri. From there, he will proceed to convention venue. A day before his visit, city party president Gopikrishna Nema visited the venue to review arrangements. Two pandals of one lakh square feet each have been setup at the venue for convention.